PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Starting in the fall of 2023 Rutherford High School hopes to offer junior ROTC classes as part of its International Baccalaureate (I.B.) program.

Rutherford is the only Bay District School that offers I.B., an internationally recognized advanced academic program that gives students the opportunity to earn college credit.

“The I.B. program has been around forever,” Senior Aerospace Instructor at Rutherford High School JROTC Ruth Major Patrick Bass said. JROTC has been around forever. We’ve just been separate entities. So now to make the I.B. program more expansive, to include others under the umbrella. So they’re allowing certain career pathways such as construction and JROTC is going to be the first two to be the initial programs to roll up under the I.B. program.”

Everyone seems to believe meshing the two programs will create an unprecedented opportunity for students.

Bass said he hopes the partnership will help bolster enrollment in both programs.

“Some of our top leaders in JROTC are also already in the I.B. program,” Bass said. “So we’re hoping to get more of our cadets involved with the I.B. Career Pathway as well.”

Students also said they are excited about the new opportunity.

“It’s going to be something that helps, reinforces pathways towards the future that that’s the whole point of ROTC with that I don’t have any problem with that because I know nothing’s going to really change for the worse, but it can change for the better,” Rutherford High School senior York Bowen said.

Bass said there’s still a lot of planning to be completed, such as finalizing the curriculum to meet I.B. standards.