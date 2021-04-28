Rosenwald High will now implement Rosenwald Academy in the same facility for students with behavioral needs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Rosenwald High School will now just be used for 6th through 12th grade students who need credit recovery.

Rosenwald Academy will be inside of the same building, serving anywhere from 30-40 students with severe behavioral needs.

This new program is set to begin in the 2022 school year and will allow them to provide more individualized attention to students who need it the most.

“The students that are here really won’t see too much change,” Rosenwald Principal Jonathan McQuagge said. “It’s going to be kind of a school within a school. It’s going to focus on about 30 kids who have had an incident outside of school in the community or at their home school. Those kids will then come here and be in a smaller class setting.”

“Rosenwald Academy will be those students who are placed there because of severe behavior on our regular campuses, and those schools have done everything they could to modify that behavior,” BDS Assistant Superintendent Denise Kelley said. “So those students will be administratively placed there.”

The goal of the academy is to help students to catch up with their peers.

“Maybe some of those things that happen outside they feel like their back is against the wall and they have nowhere else to go,” McQuagge said. “So we hope it instills some hope for these kids to let them know they can still graduate, they can still go to college, they can still do those things with my life.”

The new program also provides a need for additional staff on campus, including three new teachers, their own administrator and a counselor.

“We’ll have a social worker on campus and we’ll have a behavioral interventionist on campus,” Kelley said. “So those students will get a social-emotional learning curriculum, and there will be an opportunity for small group and individual counseling for those students.”

The academy will run each day of the upcoming school year, beginning in August from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. A dress code will also be required.