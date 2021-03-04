Rosenwald High School opens ‘wellness room’ for students and staff

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Between Hurricane Michael and an ongoing pandemic, it goes without saying students have faced a lot of challenges.

Bay District School’s Mental Health TRIAD Team is helping with a new initiative to bring wellness rooms to school campuses.

Rosenwald High School now has one of the first two wellness rooms in the school district.

The room features lounging furniture and weighted blankets.

There are also noise-making machines and essential oils to help with providing a calming atmosphere. Students or school staff are able to go to the new wellness room any time they need counseling, or just to destress.

“We also do a lot of calm down here where students have a rough day– mental health is really impacting our community right now. So we have students that come in, they’re under a lot of stress and anxiety, and the pressure outside of school. So we use this space to detach from what’s going on.” said Rosenwald Principal, Jonathan Mcquagge.

Mcquagge said the main focus of the room is relaxation.

“Set up for group counseling, some of it is just a chill space, if some kids aren’t able to sleep at home, maybe they just come in here and relax and take 15 minutes to catch their breath,” said Mcquagge.

The district has realized the need for a mental health space in schools, and the importance of mental health awareness.

“Think this is one of the best things, that we’ve really taken a look at the mental health side and kind of taking those steps to make sure we’re looking at the whole student, not just focusing on the academic side, we’re also focusing on the mental health side. I think it’s one of the most important things we’re doing right now,” said Mcquagge.

The room was paid for by a title 4 grant.