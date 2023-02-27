PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Palm Bay Charter Elementary students got to sneak out of class on Monday to learn about vehicles.

The second annual Palm Bay ‘Truck Day’ took place Monday morning.

Law enforcement, power companies, and entrepreneurs all lined up behind the Bay County Government Center.

Kids had the chance to explore different trucks to see what each one offers.

Florida Fish and Wildlife even brought their boat. Students also got to explore the Bayway bus.

Executive Director Ron Danzey said this is a good opportunity for students in the local community to see different career paths.

“Oh, it’s a good thing for the students,” Danzey said. “Everybody loves a big truck. It’s a great thing and you tie that to the career that’s with it to give them some ideas, but everybody loves a big truck, it’s a big hit.”

Students from kindergarten to seniors in high school had the chance to explore all the trucks for about three hours.