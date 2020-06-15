Officials discuss future of Oscar Patterson Elementary

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — School leaders are discussing the future of a local school closed due to a lack of population in the area. For almost two years now, Oscar Patterson Elementary has been closed to students.

Recently Bay District School Officials met with community leaders at Oscar Patterson Elementary to discuss the future of the school.

“We’re talking about the request that early ed, the pre-k program in the county was wanting to expand the footprint using patterson elementary,” said Superintendent of Schools, Bill Husfelt.

Husfelt says the plan has always been to reopen the school once the population numbers in the area began to increase. Now slowly, that is becoming a reality.

“K-2 is what I suggested, and we’re looking at that, not for the school year, but it’s probably two years out for the k-2 and then will add another grade each year,” said Superintendent Husfelt.

Right now the campus is being used by Mercy Chefs and a Pre-K program.

Members of the Patterson Oversight Committee say if it can serve those two groups, then the school never should have closed in the first place.

“Every time we go to a school board meeting there’s always a reason or rhyme why they can’t do Oscar Patterson. I think they should bring it back just as it was. Because it’s needed in the community, it’s one of the building blocks of the community,” said Patterson Oversight Committee Member, Tony Bostick.

Bostick says it should not have taken so long to address the future of the campus.

“It would’ve taken far less money to fix Oscar patterson and return it to service than it did any other school and that is the last school in a predominantly African American section of the city,” said Bostick.

There’s no timeline yet for when Oscar Patterson would reopen, but school and community leaders say they hope it will be in the near future.