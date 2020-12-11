North Bay Haven closing for a week after COVID-19 surge, students to learn from home

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Coronavirus pandemic is continuing to affect schools across the Panhandle.

Officials at North Bay Haven charter school are erring on the side of caution…

North Bay Haven Charter School has decided to close its campus after seeing a growing number of Coronavirus cases among students and those who may have been exposed.

“The biggest trend that has happened within the last week is we’ve got 21 positive cases at our school. And we have 300 kids as a result that are being quarantined,” said Principal Mike Mclaughlin.

Principal Mclaughlin says school officials made the decision Thursday night to send students home a week before the holiday break.

“Our hope is by shutting down the school for one week only, that we will stop that first wave as you could call it,” said Mclaughlin.

All students in Kindergarten through 12th grade will learn from home. Teachers will instruct from home as well.

“We understand it’s a big inconvenience for families. But the bottom line we’ve got to keep our kids and teachers safe. We believe that kids are spreading it that are knowingly are of close contact or a positive case. We just need them to stay home,” said Mclaughlin.

Students and teachers used Friday to get ready for next week.

“Were sorry we didn’t shut down today(Friday) but we know how much of an inconvenience this is for families, especially our Pre-K through 5th-grade parents that need to find daycare. So we needed today (Friday) to allow them to set up a daycare and also so we can send home packets for them because not everyone has online access. So we have to send homework and get kids set up. So really today is about preparing for next week,” said Mclaughlin.

North Bay Haven is also extending the cancellation of extracurricular activities through the end of the year.

The original Bay Haven K-8 will not close. They still have on campus classes next week.