JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new state law gives local school districts the ability to install cameras on school buses to document bad drivers.

The purpose of the cameras is to catch people who don’t stop for bus signals or speed through school zones.

“I just feel like the legislature has done a good job,” said Jackson County Schools Superintendent Steve Benton.

The new school bus camera program is intended to help enforce traffic laws around school buses, by catching those who ignore those laws.

Once the cameras record drivers who illegally pass a school bus or speed through bus stops, the footage will then go to local police.

“It happens every so often and it’s not a daily thing, but occasionally, you got older people just not paying attention and some younger ones just don’t respect the buses. I feel that this issue will solve a lot of the problems,” said Benton.

Violators can face possible $225 fines.

The cameras are being provided by Angeltrax. Each bus will have 3 of them.

The total cost to install the system on each of Jackson County’s 65 buses will be a little more than $340,000. The funding will come from federal grants.

District transportation officials said besides traffic enforcement, they see other advantages to the system.

“I think it also helps our local school administrators in solving some of the issues that we may have on a school bus. It gives them access to live feed and recorded information,” said Director of Transportation Steve Dewitt.

Dewitt said he hopes to have the cameras installed on all of the buses by the beginning of the school year.

“Safety for our students. That’s the bottom line. Our goal here at our at the bus transportation department is getting kids to school safe and secure and home, safe and secure. So if this bill will help in that endeavor, that’s all we want to answer,” said Dewitt.

The law officially goes into effect in July.