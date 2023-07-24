PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County’s business leaders are teaming-up with Bay District Schools to help improve education.

The Bay County Chamber of Commerce kicked of the Partnership Bay program this morning.

Partnership Bay matches local businesses with local schools.

The school lists its needs, and the business partners will help fill those needs. 100 businesses have committed to participate in the program.

Chamber officials say they want to support students and take some of the burden off of teachers.

“We want them to feel supported by the community so they can get out and make a sustainable difference. I think overall when businesses start partnering, they are going to see probably schools retain better teachers because better teachers are going to realize are not in the fight by themselves,” said Bay County Chamber Chairman of the Board Kyle Shoots.

The business will make donations like food, backpacks, and even sponsoring field trips.

To get involved in Partnership Bay call the Bay County Chamber of Commerce at (850) 785-5206 or email them at information@baychamberfl.com.