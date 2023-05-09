PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Good news for high school graduates this year, the state has delayed a change in the high school graduation requirements that will be helpful for students in Bay District Schools.

If students do not earn passing scores on state tests, they can make up for it by submitting a comparable SAT or ACT score.

Earlier this year the state changed what qualifies as a passing score.

Under the new statute, on both the Evidence-Based Reading and Writing scores, the SAT increased by 50 points and ACT scores need to be at least an 18 for both Reading and English.

In the past students only needed a 19 in Reading.

Bay District School Board member Steve Moss said he’s happy that Governor DeSantis signed a bill delaying the new requirements.

“This is not the class to raise the concordant or the cut scores with they’ve been through the hurricane, they’ve been through COVID,” Moss said. “And so they have dealt with a lot that your average graduating class does not. We understand that if you want to raise the scores, it makes more sense with future classes, but not the Class of 2023.”

Moss said as a result of the Governor agreeing to delay increasing test scores by a year over 200 more Bay County students will now be able to walk on graduation day.