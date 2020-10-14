New beach school construction continues

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools are continuing construction with the new A. Gary Walsingham Academy in Panama City Beach.

The new school is being built on Chip Seal Parkway, will open as a K-2 in 2021, and will add a grade each year until it is K-5.

The foundation has been laid and walls are beginning to be constructed.

School leaders say aside from some minor weather delays, construction crews have been working non-stop to complete the project on time.

“The foundations are poured, the walls, the ICF which is the foam blocks that are filled with concrete, those are going up soon. Those started on the north side and are working towards the south. They are prepping to pour the foundation slab for the cafeteria in the next two weeks,” said Director of Facilities, Lee Walters.

School leaders plan for the school to be completed by August of 2021.