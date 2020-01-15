New Beach Elementary School ready to break ground

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s been a long time coming, a new school on the beach.. but changes in student population and Hurricane Michael put those plans on the back burner, until now.

Bay District is talking construction and revealing new details on what the school will mean for the area.

Now that the district is back on its feet, the foundation work is beginning for the new Beach School Elementary. While they are still trying to clear ground on the area, the district says there is a process.

“The groundbreaking has multiple phases, it’s not just clearing, it’s clearing, piling, and a rebar package. The total is about 1.58 million,” said Director of Facilities, Lee Walters.

But they are moving toward finalizing a construction team.

“Reliant Construction, a local team here they are the construction managers, the general contractors that will be building it. They took subcontractor bids, and they had five subcontractor bids on clearing the property and one of those bids was chosen,” said Walters.

The land for the school has been donated by the St. Joe Company.

“We’ve still got to work with the owner of the property, St. Joe to take the title of the property. But as soon as we can do that we will have equipment out there shortly after,” said Walters.

Part of the school will be multi-purpose.

“We’re gonna need it throughout the day Monday through Friday, but if the TDC and Sports Complex is having a big event on Saturday or Friday night or a weeknight, there’s no reason that they shouldn’t use our parking area,” said Walters.

They hope to break ground within the month and open the doors for Kindergarten through 2nd-grade students in August of 2021.