Mosley students celebrate Black History Month

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Schools across Bay County are continuing to celebrate Black History Month, with guest speakers and a variety of presentations for students.

With topics ranging from contributions of music, literature, and poetry, to medicine and STEM, military milestones, and more.

The Black History Month celebration typically held at GCSC with a big performance, it was canceled due to COVID-19. Two of Mosley’s students decided the holiday still needed to be celebrated.

They say that all of the different subjects that were presented held a different meaning.

“A lot of people when we get into Black History Month were going to learn Black History but I feel like African Americans helped shape this country to what it is also. So they definitely deserve recognition, but it’s our history as Americans,” said Event Student Director, Shayla Holmes.

I think it’s good too because since there are different students in each period, they can go around and talk about it. So the whole school can be talking about the different periods and all learn from each other.” said Event Student Director, Daysha Richardson.

Through the celebration, organizers hope that other Mosley students left with a better understanding of Black History Month and what it means to their fellow African-American students.

