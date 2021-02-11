Mosley High School student saves teacher by recognizing stroke symptoms

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Mosley High School student is being called a hero after jumping into action during a life-threatening incident at school.

Sophomore Phoenix Croom is credited with saving his teacher’s life last Friday, when he noticed the alarming signs of a stroke. He said it was a normal day that quickly turned into an emergency.

“Like any other day, we were learning something new in class, and then they started talking incoherently,” Croom said on Thursday. “They sat down and I had an idea that they might be having a stroke and so I googled the symptoms of a stroke and they had almost all of them.”

It was a race against time and Croom jumped into action, but he said it wasn’t without hesitation.

“I kind of didn’t want to be wrong about it and have it just be alright and I make a big scene,” he said. “But when I was sure, I knew that I had to get help.”

He ran out of the classroom to find another teacher for help. Mosley High School Principal Brian Bullock said that quick decision could have saved the teacher’s life, as they were able to get them to the hospital in a timely manner.

“I teared up when I first heard about his heroic acts,” Bullock said. “It can be scary having to go out on a limb to do something that nobody else is doing.”

Croom said he was just doing what anyone else would do.

“Stepping up and just being the leader that we needed at that particular time, it just shows you what great character Phoenix Croom has,” Bullock said.

Croom said it’s important that when people see something wrong, they say something, even if it may seem embarrassing or awkward.

“Doing the right thing can be hard sometimes, especially if you think it will make yourself look bad,” Croom said. “But it’s better safe than sorry.”

The teacher was in the hospital for several days after the incident, even undergoing surgery. However, Bullock said doctors believe that teacher will be able to recover.

Croom will be recognized by Bay District Schools for his life-saving actions at the next school board meeting.