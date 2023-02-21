LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The show must go on, a valuable lesson even when life throws us a curveball. That’s the case for drama students at Mosley High School.

Bruce Taws has been teaching at Mosley for decades but as he lay in a hospital bed, his students are ensuring he knows they’ve been working so hard.

“He takes so much personal care of all of his students so it feels more like family,” student Kade Lishbrook said.

On February 16th Mosley drama teacher Bruce Taws suffered a stroke. Former and current students are supporting their favorite teacher by coming together.

“I know no matter where he is, he would want us to continue the show because this is not only our legacy, it is his legacy and it would hurt him more for us not to do it than to do it without him,” student Nyla Parker said.

While he may not return to the stage before the next production, his students know the show must go on.

“‘Footloose’ is really a show about putting up a fight, and I think that’s what we all need to do here with Taws, how he needs to just really keep in there and, I know it’s cliche, but the show must go on and I think that we’ve really got a great opportunity to put that to use here with ‘Footloose’,” student Lucas Voorheis said.

The show is scheduled for March.

“We’ve told the public we’re going to give them a show, so we’re going to give them a show and we’re going to make it good,” Lishbrook said.

Taws has been teaching for over 40 years. He’s been a mentor in and out of the classroom.

“A lot of students gain a passion from him because he is so passionate about his students and what he teaches,” former student and family friend Margaret Jones said.

He motivates his students every day.

“He’s just such a bright and empowering soul, really,” Lucas Voorheis said. “He’s got this energy about him that just makes you want to be the best version of yourself and he’s just graced us with so many opportunities and just is really a blessing.”

Through his challenges in life, students are inspired by him.

“He’s shown us that despite many challenges that he has faced, that he can still be there for us and show us how good that we can be in our productions,” Susie Voorheis said.

The show will take place March 23, 24, and 25th. Tickets can be purchased here.

Mosley students and alumni have started a GoFundMe to help the taws family with medical bills. Click here to donate.

A family friend told News 13 he is still in the hospital but doing much better. But, Taws has a long road to recovery ahead.