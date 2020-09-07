Merritt Brown Middle School sees progress after Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– After Hurricane Michael, Merritt Brown Middle School has had to operate out of modulars as their campus was severely damaged by the storm.

This academic year, construction has progressed enough that students and teachers are able to actually move into their former school building once again.

According to a Facebook post by Bay District Schools, as of Friday, all the modulars were removed from the campus as their brick and mortar building is now completely reoccupied.

The school district has not yet said what leaders of Merritt Brown Middle School will now use that space for, but several ideas are being discussed.