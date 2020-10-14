Many Bay District schools nearing completion after rebuilding

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Since Hurricane Michael hit more than two years ago, Bay District Schools has been working on plans for campus reconstruction. As another anniversary passes, many schools are now nearing completion.

Each school in the county was damaged differently by the storm. Director of facilities for the district, Lee Walters says things are coming along as planned,with only a few minor weather delays.

Repairing damaged roofs was one of the major projects the facilities department has been working on since the storm hit.

The department has replaced nearly every roof in the county, although the range of progress on each campus varies.

“We currently have everywhere from materials on the way, to enclosed out schools, 31 projects, that’s a little over 200 buildings. We have taken care of about 3 million square-foot of roofing so far,” said Walters.

The destruction of the Jinks Middle School Gymnasium became a landmark post-storm but plans to rebuild are on track.

“That project is still on track to be done in January 2021. So we will be in in just a few months. We have already ordered the equipment for the weight room, so we’re coming right along doing a great job on that,” said Walters.

School leaders hope many of these construction projects will be completed by the start of the next school year in August of 2021.