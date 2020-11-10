Long-time School Board Member Ryan Neves reflects on his 12-year tenure

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After spending 12 years on the Bay District School Board, long-time District Four Representative, Ryan Neves’s tenure is coming to an end.

“I never saw this as a career, I saw this as being a public service,” said Neves.

After serving three terms with the district, Neves says his role on the board taught him a lot of things.

“I really wanted to come in, bring my technical background and my business background and hopefully leave a little bit of that with the school district, and I think I have done that,” said Neves.

Neves said he specifically ran for the seat years back with a goal to improve schools and the education of students.

“One of the things I really wanted to get accomplished was the connectivity of all of the schools as well as the implementation of technology. We were able to do that,” said Neves.

Bay District specifically has undergone a lot in the last two years, as the world wide pandemic hit and Hurricane Michael destroyed much of the county.

“This district is resilient, the people that work in this district are resilient, and the students and the teachers are resilient. I mean it’s been a blessing to be able to work with this team to move the district forward,” said Neves.

A moment he says he will never forget is the school board shooting that took place in 2010.

“It definitely showed us what was important, the entire community came together and surrounded us with love. I think it gave us a purpose, that no matter what comes against us, that Bay District and Bay County can move forward against adversity,” said Neves.

Neves said he is proud of his work and the opportunity to serve on the board for all of those years. From here, Neves says he will be stepping out of the public eye for a while.

Neves last school board meeting is on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m.

Winston Chester won the school board election to replace Neves spot back in August and will be sworn in on Nov. 17.