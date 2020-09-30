Local teachers union discuses issues they want changed at the state level

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Association of Bay County Educators and the Florida Education Association met Tuesday evening to discuss stability within Bay District Schools.

Representatives from each school also came with concerns to the meeting in hopes of getting them resolved, the state is also playing a big role in those concerns from staff members.

The union representatives at each school site in Bay County, are the voice for those grade levels and their teachers.

Each month they bring concerns from that schools’ staff to the meeting to be addressed, ans some issues are simpler than others.

“Some COVID-19 issues, cleaning supplies, making sure cleaning supplies are at every school to sanitize everything. Bay Link issues, students are not logging on like they should be, not joining in our class is like they should be and we’re worried,” said President of ABCE, Denise Hinson.

From there, they listen and come up with solutions before bringing it to the district for approval.

Florida Education Association’s President Andrew Spar says the state makes most of the decisions that effect the local schools.

“We should call on state leaders to end statewide high stakes testing. They should be about really focusing on our kids, making sure they have what they need, making sure they’re getting the education that they deserve,” said Spar.

Spar says the state has fallen behind during the pandemic.

“Now all the sudden the Governor is saying now we’re going to have rapid tests available to schools, we’re six weeks into the school year in some spots. This is very late to the game for the Governor. It goes to show that really the state of Florida was not prepared the way we need to be in supporting our districts in supporting our teachers and staff in our schools,” said Spar.

Together, FEA and ABCE are looking to make sure everyone is getting what they need to be as successful as possible in the classroom.