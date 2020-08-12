Local teacher chosen for national STEM program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One local teacher was selected to take part in a prestigious National STEM Scholar Program, where she got the opportunity for further STEM training and funding support for a student-involved project.

Chosen out of a 200 person applicant pool, 7th grade teacher at Surfside Middle School, Erin Lang applied for this STEM scholar program back in January.

To apply, she was asked to plan a lesson if money were no option, and her idea won her entry to the program.

She came up with the idea to build a greenhouse with an aquaponics system inside, to be able to raise fish and plants. Lang believes this kind of project would bring a lot of unique learning experiences into the classroom.

“It was a wonderful experience, getting to be in a room with a bunch of science nerds and talk about science things was very refreshing. It was also helpful to be able to ask, hey how are you doing this thing, how are you doing this thing, and getting to share those ideas,” said 7th grade Teacher, Erin Lang.

The program did grant Mrs. Lang the funds to create the project she envisioned. From here, she will get to create the greenhouse and aquaponics system to be able to use with her students.