PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local private school was recognized for its exceptional work and continued growth.

Holy Nativity Episcopal School was ranked the best private school out of 2,000 in the state. The pre-k through 8 school is one of 50 to be chosen by Guide to Florida for the nomination.

Out of the 50 schools, 3 finalists were chosen for Best of Florida, Regional Winner, and Honorable Mention. Holy Nativity received the most votes and was awarded Best of Florida. Head of School Cynthia Fuller says the dedicated staff and students made this possible.

“The heart that is Holy Nativity, that’s something you can’t create anywhere else,” said Fuller. “Our teachers love where they’re at. They love what they do. Our students love being here. We focus on the whole child. We don’t see our students just as a test score. We want to make sure that we are giving them the opportunity to be who they are and how God made them.”

Holy Nativity is adding a STREAM building to help students advance in STEM studies and robotics.