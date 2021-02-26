Local organizations help to give out 15,000 lbs of food to families

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — More families are continuing to be fed around the Panama City community. Bay District Schools helped to host a pop-up food pantry with another local organization.

“I’m so grateful for this. It’s absolutely incredible to come out here and do this and help and say I had a part in feeding so many families,” said Volunteer, Jasmine Reed.

Kingdom Global Outreach, Bay High students, and Chautauqua students partnered together to feed these families in the community.

“We had over 15,000 pounds of food today (Friday) so we’ve probably fed over 100 or more families just in the past two hours, so it’s a blessing,” said Coordinator, Catrina Garrett.

Organizers of the event, Tommy and Catrina Garrett said volunteers played a huge role in the event.

“Just seeing them come together and unite, it’s a blessing! There is a spirit of love out here and joy. You know we’ve all been through some things with the pandemic and Hurricane Michael. And they’re just having a ball, it blesses my heart to see these children so happy to give and work. And I mean they’re getting it done!” said The Garrett’s.

Volunteers in attendance said the need is still there.

“I don’t think anyone was expecting as much food as we were going to give them. But they were beyond ecstatic being able to say ‘oh we have 3 families or 4 families’ and us having to say ‘oh we only have so many bags’. Like we were able to give them as much as they needed.” said Reed.

“So many families are in need still. There are still families displaced from Hurricane Michael, so I mean we’re able to meet those needs,” said Catrina Garrett.

Their hope is that the food pantry made a difference for local families by putting food on the table.