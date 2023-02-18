PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools students took their talents outside the classroom on Saturday.

Almost 200 kids and adults participated in the ‘Strides for Scholars’ 5K.

The Bay Education Foundation has been hosting this fundraiser for 12 years. It’s not only a competition for how fast you can run, Bay District Schools’ also go toe to toe.

The two schools with the most participants receive a $1,000 grant from the foundation.

Bay Education Foundation provides classroom grants, employee tuition help, student scholarships, and more. But organizers said the races are about more than just the funds raised.

“We really consider this event for scholars to be a community event, it’s a day for Bay District Schools, family, and friends to get together and support a great cause and that great cause is supporting our students and teachers here in BDS,” Bay Education Foundation president Kelly Landenburg said.

Runners were cheered on at the start and finish line by the Southport Pep Squad. All runners received a gift bag with a t-shirt from Saturday’s event.