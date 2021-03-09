Local colleges and universities discuss plans for graduation ceremonies

BAY COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) — College graduation is a monumental moment in anyone’s life. Locally, Gulf Coast State College and FSU Panama City look to honor their graduates on this special day– but not in the traditional way you might expect.

“It’s a big big deal to be able to walk across the stage to get your degree,” said Assistant Dean at FSU PC, Dr. Irvin Clark.

Fsu Panama City will be hosting a face-to-face commencement this year, not just for 2021 graduates, but for grads dating back to 2019, in an effort to make up for the virtual ceremony hosted last year.

“We will be doing it at Tommy Oliver Stadium on April 24th at 6 pm. This year will be a little different, we won’t have our regular processional. We want to make sure that our faculty, staff and guests, and graduates are safe.” said Dr. Clark.

Each graduate is allowed four guests and must wear masks while crossing the stage.

These graduates are also welcome to participate in the live stream if they are not comfortable with the in-person ceremony.

“With the number of graduates and CDC guidelines, it’ll be less than 1500. There will be plenty of space for folks to spread out and follow CDC guidelines, but at the same time give us the opportunity to celebrate the graduates for the huge milestone in their lives,” said Dr. Clark.

For Gulf Coast State College, their celebration will be done drive-through style. The timing of it all is still being determined.

“So the students will drive through with their family members through the front of the student union right here and receive their diploma that way. So we’re super excited, we’ve been working with the student government association, the students are really excited, they’ve had a lot of input,” said GCSC Dean of Student Life, Kelli Walsingham.

Leaders with the college do expect a smaller crowd than last year.

“Probably between 2-300, depending on how many of them decide to walk, I mean drive through during graduation,” said Walsingham.

What both schools do have in common is the excitement and anticipation they have to celebrate these students and their accomplishments.