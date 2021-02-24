Kindergarten registration for Bay District kicks off

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The first day of grade school is an exciting time for parents and students new to the classroom. On Wednesday, Bay District Schools kicked off Kindergarten registration with a bang.

School officials are looking to prepare parents as early as possible to make sure everyone is familiar with signing up for kindergarten.

Leaders say there are two ways to register your child, you can go online to the Bay District Schools website and upload all the appropriate documents from there.

Or you can make an appointment with your child’s home zoned school and go register in person.

Some students might be called in for screening before classes begin.

“They usually will send out a letter to parents inviting the student to come in before school starts. They do some basic screening to get information about the child’s current levels. Numbers, letters, and color– those types of things that people learn or know before entering kindergarten.” said Director of Elementary Instruction, Keri Weatherly.

Any student being registered must be 5 years old by September 1st of this year.