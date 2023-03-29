JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County School Board met in special session at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

First on the agenda was the approval of the bid award for the renovation project at Hope School located at 2958 Cherokee Street in Marianna. The bid went to CGM Construction LLC out of Miller County, Georgia. The total bid amount was $5,038,000.

CGM Construction, LLC is the same company awarded the Fleet Facility which is scheduled to be completed in September 2023.

With the new Fleet Facility under construction, that makes way for the current facility to be put on the market. Bids will go out this month for the sale of that property.

The Fleet Facility is being constructed behind the Marianna K-8 School off of Highway 71 north.

The food and maintenance facilities are located in the blue metal building behind the MK-8 school and are fully operational there.