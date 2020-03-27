IB program tests at Rutherford High canceled

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For their junior and senior years, students in the International Baccalaureate Program at Rutherford High School work towards a single goal — completing their program exams in April and May to receive their IB diploma.

Now with the Coronavirus pandemic, those exams have been canceled.

The two year IB program at Rutherford High School can consist of up to 7 IB courses, with a test at the end of the two years for each class taken.

The IB program began with a purpose to help students prepare students for college and earn class credit.

“Most of the state colleges will give you some credit for IB courses. So in entering first year or freshman students, they will not have to take for example intro English classes or intro Math classes,” said Rutherford High Principal, Coy Pilson.

Students have been working hard the past two years in hopes of earning their IB diploma at the end of it all. And Rutherford Principal, Coy Pilson says not taking those end of year tests will not take those diplomas away.

“The guidance that we’ve received from the international organization is that the students that were on track to get their diploma will get it,” said Pilson.

Some students in the program say it gives them a sense of relief.

“It was kind of strange to have spent the past two years preparing for these exams and then all the sudden they’re canceled. The IB program I’m sure is definitely reluctant to cancel them. But it definitely is a relief especially because now we were just starting to get into review mode and there was a lot of pressure,” said IB Student, Ariane Cortes.