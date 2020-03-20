Here’s what Bay District School’s parents need to know

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With school closing for around a month, parents are not off the hook just yet.

The district is asking that parents complete three things before they begin their weekend.

The district is asking parents to make sure they have an updated email in their parent portal accounts, that is how the school is getting information out to parents.

For how to do that you can check the district’s Facebook page or call your child’s school on Monday morning.

Another thing the district is asking is to check their emails for a mandatory survey that all households need to complete.

“The survey is very important. It’s a survey regarding who has access to devices at home and who has access to the internet and which families will need paper-based lessons. So the survey will be open until Monday and it’s very important that all parents access the survey,” said BDS Spokeswoman, Sharon Michalik.

In addition to that survey, the district has just published a schedule for when and where parents can pick up their child’s medications early next week. In addition to the Bay District Facebook page, you can find that information below.

