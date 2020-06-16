Haney Technical testing center reopens to students

LIVE NOW /
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Haney Technical Center is once again offering important testing for those wanting professional certifications.

The school had to shut down testing due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

That affected 10-different testing platforms for all types of certificates and licenses, from drones to electrical.

Resuming the tests means students won’t have to drive out of town for testing.

“To have this level of testing locally is a huge opportunity for people. Specifically right now we have a lot of openings for the FAA testing if you operate a drone, if you want even your pilots license, even things that we don’t offer programs for at Haney we are still doing testing for. So it’s a great window for people wanting to do ASE certifications. A lot of people kind of wait to take those tests and now that we have a lot of openings it’s a good opportunity.” said Haney Spokeswoman, Alexandra Murphy.

Testing is done Monday through Friday by appointment only.

School district officials have also approved Haney to begin the Fall semester on August 4th.

