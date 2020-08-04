Haney Technical Center prepares for the first day of school

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Haney Technical Center begins their first day of school on Tuesday morning and with COVID-19 changing many aspects of how classrooms will run, all of their programs will have their own requirements and schedules.

Staff and teachers at Haney Technical Center have taken many different precautions when it comes to students returning to campus, including a brand new hybrid schedule.

“We will have 50% of our students on campus face-to-face at any one time, all of our programs have a group A and group B and then we’re also utilizing Canvas for our distance learning portion,” said Haney Assistant Director, Angela Reese.

Masks will be required on campus at all times, and temperature checks will be taken at each entrance of the school.

Each program will have its own unique schedule and classrooms will be socially distanced, with teachers alternating with students as they work individually.

“Currently we’re running about 270 students so we have maxed out all of our programs, for the number that we have allowed,” said Reese.

These numbers are similar to years past.

“Because we have divided our programs into two groups, a group a and a group b, were able to maintain close to the same numbers we had at each program, we just have them on campus at different times,” said Reese.

Haney leaders say they have personally contacted each student to let them know what group they are in and when they will be on campus versus learning from home.

Students and teachers will begin arriving on campus around 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning.