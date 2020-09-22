Haney Technical Center helping combat auto technician shortage in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As the growing demand for skilled workers expands in Bay County, Haney Technical Center continues to help fill that need by training the workforce of tomorrow — especially in the auto repair industry.

Haney’s Automotive Collision Technology Program teaches student skills from reshaping to restoring vehicles of all different kinds.

“We try to cover everything involved in a collision repair, everything from the estimating part of it, the actual collision repair, structural repair, welding and refinishing,” said Auto Collision Instructor, Jeffery Mcgee.

Locally there is a severe shortage of auto technicians, as many are approaching retirement.

“There’s a big demand for it right now, especially here in Panama City. There’s lots of shops and some closed after Hurricane Michael, they’re needing lots of technicians and they’re really tough to find right now,” said Mcgee.

Students in the program say it takes around 14 months to complete, and most leave the program with a job right out of school.

“I think it’ll help out really well especially with the amount of knowledge and learning in this course and hopefully as soon as I graduate I can go work at a dealership or a factory somewhere and then there’s endless opportunities after that because I got a body shops everywhere,” said Auto Collision Student, Cole Moreau.

Information on how to register for the Haney auto repair program can be found below:

http://www.bayschools.com/htc/Home.aspx