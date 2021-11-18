Haney Technical Center celebrates grand opening of new lab

LYNN HAVEN Fla. (WMBB) — Haney Technical Center is celebrating the results of a Gulf Coast Triumph grant.

School officials cut the ribbon Thursday morning on a state-of-the-art heating, ventilation, and cooling lab program, also known as HVAC.

The Triumph grant actually paid for most of the lab’s renovation, Bay District Schools covered the remaining.

It includes up-to-date technology and simulations to give students more experience in learning HVAC.

Community, school board members searching for solutions to Rutherford fights

Haney’s Community Relations Officer Alexandra Murphy said the hands-on training will prepare the students for future careers.

“This is such a high-demand career path,” Murphy said. “Most everybody from the hurricane came off having challenges with their units. Even before that if you own an air conditioning unit you know you want it to work when it’s hot and when it’s cool you want it to work too. So we are happy to provide the training.”

Haney is enrolling students for the next HVAC course starting on January 10.

To enroll you can visit Haney’s website or call 850-767-5500.