Haney Technical Center celebrates CTE Month with students

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The governor has declared February as Career Technical Education Month. Governor Desantis pledged to make Florida number one in the nation for workforce training by 2030.

Here locally, Haney Technical Center is working towards that goal with their students.

In Florida alone, almost half a million students are enrolled in CTE programs. Of those, nearly 140,000 students have earned their industry certifications.

At Haney Technical Center, students in the automotive services industry see the communities’ needs first hand.

“We see a lot of people coming in with nails in their tires and just helping them out is really helpful especially down here in Panama City after the storm,” said Student, Ayden Vanhaitsma.

A majority of the learning process involves workforce education or training out in the field.

“It’s preparing me a lot because there’s bookwork we have that will pretty much walk you through stuff that you will see in the real world. A lot of problems in the real world, we experience here too. Hopefully, it will give me the proper training to work in a dealership in the future.” said Student, Josh Nale.

Many students say taking one of these programs will set you up for life when it comes to your career goals.

“If you have a passion or drive to do something, go for it. Especially trade school, it doesn’t have to be automotive. There’s welding or A/C. You can always get a job somewhere because someone always has.” said Nale.

“Here you’ll actually get a diploma saying you went to school for the program,” said Vanhaitsma.

Students say these technical programs provide a more hands-on experience than a traditional college.

“Instead of spending years and years in college, you can take this short program and get all the education you need. You can take a lot of certifications and training, and jump right into the field,” said Nale.