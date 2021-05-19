Haney Technical Center applications and registration opening soon

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Haney Technical Center will begin accepting applications for several of its programs in the coming weeks.

Starting June 1, Haney will take applications for the practical nursing program and then on June 19 for most of the other programs.

Haney officials said the application process is fairly simple and registration will follow afterwards.

For students concerned about the financial aspect of these training programs, financial aid is available as well as many different scholarships.

“For seniors from last year and this year, they are eligible to apply for a scholarship that could be $1,400 for the school year. So there are some great funding sources. We also have military benefits, Florida Prepaid, and Bright Futures,” said Chief Community Relations Officer, Alexandra Murphy.

For more information, call (850)-676-5500 or click here for more about Haney’s programs.

Students are encouraged to apply sooner rather than later as enrollment spots are limited.

The Fall Semester is set to begin on August 3.