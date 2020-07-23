Gulf District Schools delays school start date

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf District Schools has joined other area school districts in the Panhandle in postponing the beginning of their school year.

Students will now begin class on Monday, August 17, 2020. Friday, August 14 will be used for new student orientation. District staff said this will provide time to instruct students on new health and safety protocols, changes in the schedule, and routine review of rules and operating procedures.

For teachers, the four days originally allocated for post-planning will be moved to August 10-13. This will provide teachers with 9 full days of pre-planning to better prepare and plan for distance learning, according to district staff.

These changes leave most of the adopted calendar (all holidays and school breaks) as planned, however, district officials say it may require slight adjustments to the start and end dates of grading periods. Teachers’ last day would coincide with the students’.