PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf Coast State College held Super Saturday at the Charles Hilton Center to prepare students for the fall semester.

Admissions, advising, enrollment services, and financial aid staff helped students with last-minute tasks and questions so they’re prepared for the first day of classes.

“What we did is we brought people from all over campus into one building,” said GCSC Recruitment and Community Relations Executive Director Jason Hedden. “Folks from enrollment services and financial aid and advising veterans services, student accessibility resources, anything a student needs to get ready for the fall semester.”

GCSC holds a Super Saturday before the beginning of each semester so students can get individual assistance from faculty. this includes help with registering for classes, getting student ID’s, and updating parking passes. Having all of the resources students need in one place saves them time and makes it easier for students to prepare for the beginning of the school year.

“I think the best thing about Super Saturday is we’ve got about 30 employees on site that are all here to help on a Saturday morning, so if we don’t know the answer, we have a colleague who’s, you know, two tables down who has the answer,” said Hedden. “I think the face time is what’s great.”

Super Saturday is particularly beneficial for military students who have tight schedules. Representatives from military services are there to help them balance their academic and military duties as well as review their financial aid options. GCSC doesn’t want any student to feel like they can’t receive the help they need.

“We’re just trying to save them time and frustration because it can be overwhelming if they don’t get everything done in one time, said GCSC Military Coordinator Gretta Preston. “We don’t want anyone to feel like they’re not being helped, and we just want to make sure that they succeed and we have everything that they need here on a Saturday.”

Classes at GCSC begin on August 21. The college is still accepting applications for the fall semester.