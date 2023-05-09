PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law that will affect elected leaders on the school board.

School board members will now be subject to term limits.

They will only be allowed to serve 8 years or two terms.

Last year, DeSantis signed a bill limiting terms to 12 years.

Bay District School Board member Steve Moss said he agrees with the governor’s decision.

“I think you could argue that term limits aren’t a bad thing if there’s an opportunity for new folks with new ideas, fresh blood,” Moss said. “So to speak, to be able to serve in different positions, not only on school board but county commission, different municipalities, whatever it might be.”

Moss said school board members currently serving will be grandfathered in. The term limit rule starts July 1.