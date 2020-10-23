GCSC will host their first performance completely live-streamed

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College is presenting its first performance since the pandemic began, and it will be completely virtual.

The theatre department will be presenting “War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast”.

The story of the play is based on Orson Welles’ 1938 radio adaptation of the book ‘War of the Worlds’, which radio listeners at the time mistook for real news.

“It feels very relevant for today. So we’re super excited to show people where this kind of modern-day broadcasting kind of originated,” said Actress, Sarah Mathis.

Gulf Coast’s Theatre Department has never streamed a play live before, but say they’re excited and nervous all at the same time.

“We have been working since September, and it’s been really hard because they are behind a music stand or can only use their voices, there are 10 actors Hank Rion.

“It’s very exciting, but it’s also very nerve-racking. This is my first time being in a live production,” said Actor, Christopher Grover.

This was the final week of preparations, and Actor Christopher Grover is excited for everyone to see all their hard work pay off.

“There’s a lot of drama, a lot of sad and exciting things that go on. There’s some yelling towards the end, but I think it’s going to be very exciting,” said Grover.

One of the actresses is also creating all the original sound live on stage.

“I’ve never done anything like it before, but it’s really fun. It’s hard at times because when I’m doing it I have a lot to keep track of, but it’s just a really cool experience,” said Actress and Foley Artist, Susanna Lloyd.

GCSC and FSU PC Students, Faculty and Staff are entitled to a free ticket with a valid ID.

Each of the performances will be presented live online, from Friday, October 23rd through November 1st.

The evening and matinee performances are as follows: