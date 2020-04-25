GCSC fund helps students during these tough times

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many people around the Panhandle are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gulf Coast State College is making sure their students are not going hungry during these tough times.

Gulf Coast has set up a food pantry fund called the ‘Commodore Cupboard’ to help those students who are now facing food insecurity due to crisis situations.

It began after Hurricane Michael as a resource to students to help with necessities, but then expanded to a fund that the community can donate to.

Students who want to use the food pantry have to apply.

In just two weeks of being open, they have already supplied one-hundred students with food and other items they might need.

“It has continued to become an extremely valuable resource, so they don’t have to choose between going to buy groceries or and whether they can continue their education. We want them to continue their education. We want them to finish, we want them to start, we don’t want them to have any barriers to that,” said Donor Relations and Alumni Director, Lorie Eldridge.

Gulf and Franklin County campus students can also access the food pantry fund if needed.

If you would like to donate to the fund, you can do so on the Gulf Coast State College website.