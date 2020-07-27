FSU students discuss returning to campus in the fall

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As different guidelines have been put in place across the country for colleges reopening in the fall, here locally, FSU Panama City is giving students options.

While many will begin online classes, some students are excited to get back to campus.

FSU students said two options are available when it comes to taking classes this fall.

As far as in person classes, masks are to be worn inside of all buildings and class sizes will be limited.

“We’re installing plexiglass across the campuses, between seats, between students to attempt to stop the transmission of any sort of disease, including COVID-19 or something else. We are also allowing students to take classes online or in person, using our PC flex model,” said Student Body Representative, Cameron Conn.

Through PC flex, students are able to take all of their regular classes online.

Student Body President Lucy Rodriguez said the college is working with professors to make this a reality.

“I think there’s something really unique about in person instruction that we’ve kind of missed this past summer semester, but I know in the fall we will hopefully be back to normal as close as possible,” said Rodriguez.

Some are ready to come back completely.

“I think we are ready to come back. We’re very excited to be back together, but still 6 feet apart of course,” said Rodriguez.

However, others are still on the fence.

“All my classes are online, although I do try to come on campus as much as possible because I do value that in-person interaction,” said Conn.

Students enrolled at FSU are asked to log into their MYFSU account and select how they will be taking their classes for this upcoming fall.