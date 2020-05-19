FSU PC discusses plan for students to return to campus in the Fall.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — College students everywhere were sent home in March to stop the spread of COVID-19.

After months of distance learning, campuses are coming up with individual plans for their Fall semester.

Florida State University’s Panama City Campus is excited to resume classes in person once again.

“We are ready, yes we are ready to be back in the fall. We’re ready to be back together,” said Student Body President, Lucy Rodriguez.

FSU PC leaders are working with their Board of Trustees as well as the Board of Governors to come up with a plan for Fall.

Making sure that the plan follows social distancing guidelines.

“Face-to-face and maybe a combination of face-to-face and online. The goal is to get back to a normal regular routine of having students on the campus,” said Associate Dean of Faculty Development, Dr. Irvin Clark.

Staff and students alike are excited to be back on campus.

“I think this campus in particular is a very close environment, while social distancing is really important I think it’s been kind of challenging for our students to be a part when we are naturally really close,” said Rdriguez.

Rodriguez says it’s the little things that people often take for granted.

“Even the little things, just walking to class with our friends, grabbing coffee, having an office hour with a professor. Those are things I think we took for granted before, but we are really excited to do when we’re finally back on campus,” said Rodriguez.

The State University System will present guidelines for reopening university campuses on May 28th.

Based on those guidelines, universities will present their individual plans for the Fall semester on June 23rd.