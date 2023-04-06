PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida State University’s Board of Trustees have given their final approval for a new high school at the Panama City Campus. The new school will be a charter school that will begin with a freshman class, and add a grade each year.

Florida State University Panama City will open the door to the FSU Collegiate School in August.

“We’re excited to launch the Collegiate School at FSU in Panama City, which will be a research laboratory, charter school associated with the College of Education at Florida State,” Assistant Dean of Administrative Affairs Dr. Elizabeth Crowe said.

Last May, Triumph Gulf Coast approved a $7.6 million grant for FSU to open the charter school.

College officials said not only will it provide students with an exceptional learning environment, but also increase learning opportunities for FSU education majors.

“Being part of a research laboratory school means that you’ll be involved in the research that goes on at Florida State and trying and being a part of new initiatives as they arise,” Crowe said. “It also involves being in a smaller space for school so that you get individualized advising and attention on developing your career goals.”

The collegiate school provided military families first priority when enrollment opened, reaching capacity in just three weeks.

“We’re enrolling 125 students, and we actually have filled our seats for August,” Crowe said.

The school will use the Northstar Church building at the corner of 23rd Street and Highway 390. FSU has leased it for five years and crews are renovating it for the fall semester.

The collegiate school will offer programs in career and technical education.

“We think that it’s not only important to be ready in terms of your academic work, but also be ready for the career that you’re interested in and that might involve certain types of certifications or training throughout high school,” Crowe said.

Bay County has a robust charter school community. The biggest player is welcoming the new school.

“Some people could look at it as competition for North Bay or the other public high schools but I look at it as a good challenge, I look at it as they’re going to offer a program and it’s going to be something that will appeal to some the students and their parents,” Bay Haven Chief Education Officer Larry Bolinger said.

Bolinger said it might also open up slots for students on Bay Haven’s waiting list.

The FSU PC Collegiate School will not have athletic teams but students can join the public school teams.