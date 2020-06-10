Free meals continue for BDS students in upcoming school year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Good news is here for Bay District Students as free meals are being continued for the third year in a row.

Breakfast and lunch will continue to be provided for all students throughout the 2020-21 school year.

On average, this will save families more than $700 per student each school year.

This free meal program is not currently available for charter schools unless they apply for the national school lunch program.

Bay County Superintendent of Schools Bill Husfelt said with each new challenge our community faces, he can see this is still a huge necessity for students.

“We think it means a lot to the families to know that that is there. It means a lot to the kids to understand they have those two meals a day at least coming to school. We’re grateful for that. We’re at 692,000 plus meals delivered now since the pandemic started,” Husfelt said.

Parents do not have to fill out any paperwork for the free and reduced lunches, as every student is automatically enrolled in the school lunch program.