PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There is less than a week left for schools to apply for the Florida Power and Light and Next Era Energy annual STEM classroom grant.

The Next Era Energy Foundation will award up to five schools $50,000 for a classroom makeover. Funds will be used for improved technology and transformational learning opportunities for diverse students.

All public, private, and charter schools are encouraged to apply.

Applications can be filled out through this link through October 15.