District officials discuss pushing back school start date and virtual lessons

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools might be making some big changes in the coming days with new proposals to be considered.

They include another online schooling option for students and a delay for the start of the fall semester.

After meetings between the local teachers union and district officials over the past several days, both believe they have come up with an alternative option for students who want to go back to in-person schooling but aren’t quite ready yet.

They are proposing a fourth option for families to choose– called Bay Link.

“They’ll still be enrolled in their individual school, they will not be a student of bay virtual school, they will be a student of whatever class and school that they are zoned for or choose to go,” said Bay District School Board Chair, Steve Moss.

If approved, each students’ teacher would live stream and record each of the days’ lessons and put them on the district’s online platform, ‘Canvas’.

“Everything will be recorded, but they’ll be recorded mostly live, almost all the time recorded live. So they can watch it live or they can go back and replay it,” said Superintendent of Schools, Bill Husfelt.

School leaders say a lot of the responsibility will fall on the individual student.



“We’re going to bring this 4th option to the school board on Tuesday, we’re also going to take the school calendar to the school board on Tuesday, but one main thing, our goal is still to finish school the same week as planned,” said Husfelt.

They believe pushing back the start date will give teachers time to prepare for this new version of online schooling.

The board meets this coming Tuesday at 1 pm for a vote.