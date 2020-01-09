LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Live at 5:00

Dept. of Agriculture visits local school to encourage healthy eating

Schools

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As part of a health initiative, The Florida Department of Agriculture made a stop at Patronis Elementary on Thursday. They are teaching students about nutrition and buying fresh produce locally.

Representatives from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services prepared fresh produce including salads, fruits, and vegetables for these 3rd graders to try out.

Each 3rd-grade classroom got an hour with the representatives to hear them talk about the benefits of buying fresh produce and to discuss buying locally grown foods.

Chef Paula Kendrick with the Florida Department of Agriculture says there are around 47,000 farms in Florida alone.

“All of them so far have tried something they’ve never tried before. Even just seeing them trying stuff is amazing, but also teaching them about the number of farms we have in Florida. Also teaching them that we are an agricultural state, they really don’t know that. So it’s amazing to be able to teach them that and to see their eyes go ‘wow that’s awesome!’”

This is part of the Florida Farm to School Initiative as the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services continues in their efforts to get schools to work more with local farmers to bring fresh and local produce into school cafeterias.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Bleakley hearing Pt. 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bleakley hearing Pt. 1"

Bleakley testifies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bleakley testifies"

Severe Weather Expected Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Severe Weather Expected Saturday"

Houston company considering rebuilding La Brisa Inn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston company considering rebuilding La Brisa Inn"

Callaway Code Enforcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Callaway Code Enforcement"

Bay County code enforcement working through hundreds of cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County code enforcement working through hundreds of cases"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.