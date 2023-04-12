BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Deane Bozeman K-12 school will get a second school resource deputy on campus.

Bay District Schools’ agenda for Tuesday’s meeting included a request from Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford for an additional deputy.

School board members approved the request. It will cost the district an extra $8,500 a month.

“Bozeman is in an unincorporated area so we certainly have deputies that work the zones in that area but it’s a pretty wide and big, big zone so it would take some time to get some additional resources up there so I think that that’s why it’s important to have two school resource deputies out there,” Ford said.

The sheriff’s office has a contract with the district to provide school resource deputies to all middle and high school campuses.

Board members also approved next year’s contract during the meeting, for $1.19 million. That’s over $220,000 more than this school year.