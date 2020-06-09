Construction on some Bay District Schools is nearing completion, others have a ways to go

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —- Hurricane Michael is still showing its effects on schools around the county, even 20 months post-storm.

The Bay District School Board met with the Facilities Department on Tuesday to get an update on each school’s construction progress. The district says they’ve come a long way, but still have a long way to go.

“As soon as we can get kids in those facilities, we look forward to it,” said Director of Facilities, Lee Walters.

While each school is at a different stage in the construction process, some new buildings at Bay High will be breaking ground in the coming weeks. The concrete slab for the STEM building is the first step moving forward.

“Once we can get that done in about two weeks then you’ll start seeing it go vertical,” said Walters.

The modular classrooms will be off-site by the end of the week and will allow the focus to shift to the new fine arts center.

“Our fine art center, actually July 7 we will be conducting interviews for construction managers and choosing who will actually build it,” said Walters.

School staff say waiting for reimbursement from FEMA is a lengthy process.

“It’s still difficult for people that have not been here and have not seen it to realize that basically every building in our school district was impacted to some degree,” said Walters.

At Merritt Brown Middle School, officials are excited that students will be back in their original school building by August.

“Meritt Brown is extremely ready to get back into their facility. And were looking good on our schedule,” said Walters.

Another milestone, Walters says is roofing projects taking place across the county.

“We’re looking at December or January 2021, being complete with our roofing projects,” said Walters.

The facilities department says in total, these projects could take years to complete. But that each classroom that they finish is a step towards progress.