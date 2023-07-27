BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Outgoing Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen will become Superintendent of Bay District Schools next Tuesday. City and school district officials are preparing for the transition.

Until Wednesday the school district didn’t know if they would have a new superintendent by August 1.

“We didn’t hear a whole lot of anything out of Tallahassee, good, bad, or ugly and so as school board chairman, that’s what made me probably more nervous than anything,” Bay District Schools Chairman Steve Moss said.

Late Wednesday afternoon Governor Ron DeSantis appointed outgoing city manager Mark McQueen to the position.

“He is genuinely a leader that supports his team and I think they’re going to really sense that kind of support from him as a leader, the other thing is I’ve watched him work tirelessly at the city of Panama City,” Panama City commissioner josh street said. “He is the person that’s typically the first one there and the last one to leave, and that’s how he carries himself.”

McQueen’s last day as city manager was supposed to be September 30. Street said he was aware Mcqueen could possibly leave sooner.

“Even though he’s got to transition to something new now, it’s not after the lack of effort, he’s been given his all these last two months just like he was the two months before that and the five years before that,” Street said.

McQueen will be the first Bay County Superintendent with no education background.

“That’s not necessarily a bad thing, we’ve always wondered, I think as a district, what does the district look like if it’s run by a non-educator, that somebody that might run it more like a business, so to speak, versus someone that has an education background so that will be unique,” Moss said.

Moss says McQueen has some challenges.

“One will be how do you be more proactive versus reactive in regards to the growth that’s happening in our county right now and will happen in the future, the second thing is the budget, we have a $701 million budget,” Moss said.

McQueens’ first meeting as superintendent will be August 8, two days before school begins.

City commissioners meet Monday to accept McQueen’s resignation and appoint an interim city manager and CRA director.