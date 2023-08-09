PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – School buses have always been able to use Cherry Street to get to Merriam Cherry Street Elementary School, but that won’t be possible when school starts Thursday morning. The road’s not there.

The Cherry Street Improvement Project involves replacing old water and sewer pipes, widening sidewalks, and repaving the roads. Buses and parents will have to detour around the construction.

“We put all sorts of signage out coming down third there as you’re traveling southbound on Cove Boulevard,” said Panama City Public Works Director Jonathan Hayes. “You’ll see the signs directing you into Cherry Street. We have lots of little campaign-style signs as you make the turns.”

City officials hoped to complete the project before the beginning of school, but the magnitude of the work and some unexpected obstacles delayed the process. Laying down the new pipes is tedious work.

“We have to keep doing the line stops to relieve the pressure slowly but surely, and that’s a process that does take a bit of time and we just have to be very careful as we move step by step through there,” said Hayes. “Plus again, as you work with infrastructure that’s, you know, 60, 70 plus years old, there’s going to be surprises.”

Public works officials have been collaborating with school administrators to make commuting to and from school as seamless as possible. Besides the detour signs, the school has shared a map of the traffic patterns with Cherry Street Elementary families.

Bay District School officials issued a statement that seems to take the construction issues in stride saying:

“We are excited about the improvements being made around Merriam Cherry Street Elementary School, and we’re grateful to the City of Panama City for their commitment to the safety of our students while the project is ongoing. We have shared the new traffic patterns with our families and have reminded everyone to allow some extra time in the mornings and afternoons as everyone adjusts to the changes. We’re confident that morning drop-off and afternoon dismissal will continue to occur safely and efficiently, and we’re grateful for everyone’s collective patience and commitment to the safety of our students and staff.”

Construction in front of the school should be completed in late September or early October, but the entire project won’t be finished until after the first of the year.