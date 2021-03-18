Campaign created to oppose BDS tax proposal

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District School officials have been discussing a proposed property tax referendum for several weeks.

With some public scrutiny surrounding the tax, some Bay County property owners have even started a campaign against the proposal.

“I promised our employees that I would do what I could to get the wages up to be where we believe they need to be,” said Bay District Superintendent, Bill Husfelt.

Bay District School officials are asking voters to approve this 1-mil property tax increase to help pay for school security, mental health services, salary increases, and Pre-K programs.

Local Dermatologist, Dr. Jon Ward started the Bay County Taxpayers LLC, a campaign effort against the referendum. Now the group is creating advertisements opposing the tax.

“If you look at what would happen if you passed this millage increase, you would go up to over 8500 of operational funding per student, that is a figure that is well above any county in the panhandle. If we just got our administrators to the level of Santa Rosa County. That would free up 50 positions, and at the administrative level that’s 5 million dollars of savings. You could take that money and pay the teacher a lot more.” said Head of the Bay County Taxpayers group, Jon Ward.

“If we actually had the dollars we were accused of having, and the flexibility to use them like that. We would be paying much higher wages than we are right now,” said Superintendent Husfelt.

Dr. Ward is questioning the timing of the special election in April.

“We get that voter turnout closer to 30% they have no chance. That’s why they are having a special election. That’s why they did it in april, that’s why they paid $250,000 to have a single issue referendum because they don’t want bay county taxpayers to vote.” said Ward.

Husfelt says the referendum was $220,000 to get on the ballot, and it’s timed so the district could start collecting the extra money before the upcoming school year.

“If the referendum is passed, it would have to be passed prior to the end of the summer when the tax notices go out. So if we waited till November, you’d have to wait a whole nother year to collect it. I mean that’s the reason for it.” said Superintendent Husfelt.

At the end of the day, both sides want voters to make an informed decision.